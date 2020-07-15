Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Rainsford died after he was shot through a house window on Harrington Road in Litherland

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the fatal shooting of a man through a window.

Michael Rainsford, 20, was shot through the window of a house in Harrington Road, Litherland on 7 April.

The two arrested men, aged 18 and 22 and from Seaforth, bring the total number of people arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Rainsford to nine.

An 18-year-old man from Netherton was also held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, Merseyside Police said.

Two women aged 47 and 45, from Seaforth, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mr Rainsford was taken to hospital after being shot, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Merseyside Police believe those responsible for his death were travelling on an electric bike.

Appealing for information, Det Supt Richie Salter said detectives were making "significant progress" in the investigation.

A 45-year-old woman from Seaforth, three men aged 38, 29 and 26 from Bootle, a 22-year-old man from Seaforth and two 17-year-olds from Kirkby and Netherton previously arrested on suspicion of murder have all been bailed.

