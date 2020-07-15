Image copyright Reuters Image caption Safety measures at the plant will include temperature checks and changes in shift patterns

Car manufacturer Groupe PSA has put more than 100 safety measures in place to allow production to restart at one of its sites in August.

The Vauxhall plant at Ellesmere Port, which employs about 1,500, shut down due to the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

The safety measures include temperature checks and changes in shift patterns.

Vice-president Yann Vincent said the "strengthened health procedures" would give staff "a high level of protection".

He added that since the beginning of the pandemic, the firm's priority had been to "protect its employees and preserve the company's long-term future".

Lockdown measures saw the group shut its European manufacturing plants in March.

Its Luton plant restarted production in May with some staff temporarily transferring from the Merseyside site.

The Ellesmere Port plant, which will reopen on 17 August, produced around 62,000 Astra cars in 2019.

