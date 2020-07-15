Liverpool

Wirral man wanted in drugs probe arrested in Marbella

  • 15 July 2020
Marbella beach Image copyright Google
Image caption The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit secured a European arrest warrant for the arrest

A British man wanted in connection with a drugs plot has been arrested in Spain.

The 45-year-old man from Wirral was tracked down in Marbella by Spanish police and arrested under a European arrest warrant.

He is due to appear before a court in Spain later this week.

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit will seek his extradition to appear before a British court over drugs conspiracy offences in 2018.

Det Supt Ian Hussey said he was "very pleased with the arrest and grateful for the assistance of our colleagues in Spain".

