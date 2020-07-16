Image copyright Google Image caption Michael Rainsford died after he was shot through a house window on Harrington Road

Two men have been charged with murdering a man who was shot through a window.

Michael Rainsford, 20, was killed in Harrington Road in Litherland, Merseyside, on 7 April.

Michael Foy, 22, and James Foy, 18, both of Rossini Street in Seaforth, have been charged with his murder.

Andrea Saunderson, 47, of Stockport, and Joyce Smith, 45, of Seaforth, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

The Foys have also been charged with possession of firearms and possession of ammunition.

The two men and two women are due before Liverpool City Magistrates' Court later.

An 18-year-old man from Netherton, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder, has been released under investigation.

