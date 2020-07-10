Image copyright Family handout Image caption Christine Robinson, pictured with her sons Oliver and Niall, has been described as a "loving mother"

A woman who died while trying to rescue her dog in the sea had a smile that "could brighten up anyone's day", her family has said.

Christine Robinson, 57, was pulled from the water off Kings Parade in New Brighton on the Wirral on Monday.

A man in his 20s who also entered the water was rescued and has since being discharged from hospital.

Ms Robinson's family described her as a "beloved partner, loving mother and heart-warming friend".

They said the pharmacy technician, who lived in from Eastham and worked at Boots in Chester, "had such a positive impact on every person's life".

"There are no words that can describe the emptiness we are all feeling following the tragic loss of our mum," her children added.

"The love and kindness that our mum showed us will help us to find strength in these difficult times."

The family also issued a "heartfelt thank you" to the RNLI, Coastguard, police and ambulance service "for their hard work during this tragic event".

Image copyright Stuart Miller Image caption Emergency services were called out to Kings Parade on Monday afternoon

A major emergency operation was launched after members of the public raised the alarm on Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for the RNLI said Ms Robinson and the man "were on the promenade by Portland slipway when their dog entered the water and got into difficulty".

"One of the walkers, a man, entered the water to help the dog but also got into difficulty," he said.

"The second walker, a female, then entered the water to help the man but also got into difficulty."

Merseyside Police said the man had been discharged from hospital, and the dog was safe and well.

