Police have released more images of people they want to speak to over attacks on police officers following Liverpool FC's Premier League win.

Thousands of fans descended on the Pier Head the night after the team clinched the title despite calls for them to "celebrate at home" due to coronavirus.

Merseyside Police said it was seeking a minority who threw objects, injuring officers and damaging vehicles.

The disorder prompted police to issue a dispersal order in the city centre.

The latest images show 12 men and one woman who were in the area around Victoria Street at about 02:30 BST on Saturday 27 June.

Det Ch Insp Cheryl Rhodes said the force was continuing to investigate "the disgraceful scenes" which took place in Liverpool city centre.

She said: "We're looking for a minority of people intent on committing crime and anti-social behaviour, whose actions marred the good nature of the majority.

"Extensive enquiries continue and we'll keep issuing images and appeals to identify suspects and witnesses as we work our way through the evidence available to us. These particular people were in and around Victoria Street later on in the night after the initial Pier Head celebrations.

"At this location, incidents of disorder occurred, during which items were thrown and injuries were caused to officers, and damage to vehicles. They may have important information to assist us.

Police said such gatherings "put unnecessary strain" on all of the emergency services and also "bring about the potential for lockdown measures to be reversed" in certain areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.