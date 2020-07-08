Image copyright Google Image caption Officers and paramedics are in attendance at the scene

A man has been hit by a train causing rail services to be suspended in part of Merseyside.

British Transport Police were called to the tracks near Aigburth station in Liverpool at 12:20 BST following reports of someone being injured.

The man was taken to hospital via air ambulance and the incident is not being treated as suspicious, the force said.

Tickets are currently being accepted on Arriva bus services between Liverpool and Hunts Cross, Merseyrail said.