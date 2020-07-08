Man hit by train near Aigburth railway station
- 8 July 2020
A man has been hit by a train causing rail services to be suspended in part of Merseyside.
British Transport Police were called to the tracks near Aigburth station in Liverpool at 12:20 BST following reports of someone being injured.
The man was taken to hospital via air ambulance and the incident is not being treated as suspicious, the force said.
Tickets are currently being accepted on Arriva bus services between Liverpool and Hunts Cross, Merseyrail said.
The 1328 and 1343 Southport to Hunts Cross services will both be started from Sandhills and will no longer call at stations between (and including) Southport and Bank Hall. https://t.co/NolSPwd4aJ— Merseyrail (@merseyrail) July 8, 2020
