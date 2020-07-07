Image copyright Google Image caption The man suffered injuries to his face while in custody at Liverpool's St Anne Street police station

A Merseyside Police sergeant has denied assaulting a man who was being held in custody at his station in Liverpool.

Sgt Peter Jordan, 52, pleaded not guilty to a Section 47 assault occasioning actual bodily harm, at Warrington Magistrates' Court.

He was charged after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into allegations about the force used on a suspect.

A 23-year-old man old man had suffered injuries to his face in December 2018.

He had been taken to St Anne Street police station after being arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

District Judge Andrew Shaw sent the case against the officer to Chester Crown Court for trial on 4 August.

Sgt Jordan was given unconditional bail.