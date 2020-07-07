Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dixie Dean scored 60 League goals in the 1927-28 season

A statute of Everton FC's greatest ever goalscorer was damaged after a flare was set alight and left on it.

Images on social media show the flare tucked under the arm of the Dixie Dean statue outside Goodison Park with smoke pouring from it.

Merseyside Police is investigating the blaze, described as "disappointing and disrespectful" by the club.

Everton FC said it has not caused any permanent damage to the memorial or floral tributes laid at the foot of it.

The club said after cleaning the statue and inspecting it "thankfully" it has not been damaged permanently.

William Ralph Dean was born on 22 January 1907 and known as Dixie Dean.

He scored 32 goals in his first full season with the Blues and in the 1927-28 season he scored a record-breaking 60 goals in just 39 games.

He died in 1980.

Fans leave floral tributes to loved ones at the foot of the statue in Spellow Lane.

