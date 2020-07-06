Image copyright Google Image caption The owner of Rockvilla Hotel said some customers flouted social distancing measures

A pub was so "overwhelmed" by drinkers that socially distancing was "impossible", forcing it to shut on its first day of reopening, the owner said.

The Rockvilla Hotel in Rock Ferry, Merseyside, has closed after some customers were said to have ignored staff and risked safety on Saturday.

Owner Michael Yates said it would not reopen until it was safe to do so.

Police were called to a fight outside the pub after it was closed, but there were no arrests or reports of injuries.

Pubs in England opened their doors to customers for the first time in three months on what was dubbed Super Saturday.

They were closed on 23 March in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rockvilla Hotel said: "Due to people not listening to staff and risking everyone's safety we will be closing for the foreseeable future until it is safe to open."

Mr Yates said he now feared for his business.

"It is heartbreaking; I've spent all my savings on the pub over the last 11 weeks," Mr Yates said.