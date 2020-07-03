Image copyright Google Image caption No details have been released about the number of staff affected

Staff at a Royal Mail sorting office in Chester have tested positive for coronavirus.

A number of postal workers at the site on Station Road have contracted the virus but the exact number has not been revealed.

Royal Mail said the sorting office remained operational with strict social distancing.

"Managers arranged an intense, enhanced clean of the building," a spokeswoman said.

She added: "As part of this process, we only permit one person per delivery vehicle."

Last week, Royal Mail said it was cutting 2,000 management jobs as it struggles to deal with the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

The cuts, about a fifth of the company's management roles, aim to save about £130m in costs from next year.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk