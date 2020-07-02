Image copyright Police handout Image caption A number of criminal offences are being investigated, say police

Images of three men wanted by police after the mass city centre celebrations of Liverpool FC's Premier League win have been released by police.

Thousands of fans flocked to the city's Pier Head on Friday despite police and politicians urging them to "celebrate at home" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It prompted police to issue a dispersal order in the city centre this weekend.

Merseyside Police said it was investigating a number of criminal offences, including drug offences.

Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption Mayor Joe Anderson tweeted a photo of crowds gathered at the Mersey Ferry terminal

'Irresponsible and criminal'

The force issued CCTV images of three men officers want to speak to as part of their investigations into a number of incidents.

"There have been numerous arrests made since last weekend, but I want to assure people that our detailed investigations continue into some of the irresponsible and criminal behaviour that we saw in Liverpool city centre," Det Ch Insp Cheryl Rhodes said.

"Such gatherings put unnecessary strain on all of the emergency services at this time, and put the safety of those attending at risk."

She said: "They also bring about the potential for lockdown measures to be reversed in certain areas, which would affect all of us who have shown patience and understanding during this pandemic."

She said detectives would continue to review CCTV and body worn camera footage and warned it would be issuing more images in the next few weeks.

"The time for celebrations will come when it is safe to do so, and in the meantime we'd urge people to remember the values of this city - pride, togetherness and integrity."