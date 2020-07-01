Image copyright Google Image caption Dre Estridge was stabbed at a house on Oakham Street, Toxteth

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man stabbed to death at a party.

Dre Estridge, 26, was stabbed in the chest at a house in Oakham Street, Toxteth, at about 06:15 BST on Friday, Merseyside Police said.

The teenager, of Wavertree, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Liverpool Crown Court later.

A woman, 45, also of Wavertree arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Police said a man from Allerton, aged 25, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk