Image copyright Google Image caption The man suffered injuries to his face while in custody at Liverpool's St Anne Street police station

A Merseyside Police sergeant has been charged with assault over injuries a man suffered in a police station.

The 23-year-old suffered injuries to his face in Liverpool's St Anne Street station after being arrested for being drunk and disorderly, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Sgt Peter Jordan, the custody sergeant at the station at the time of the 2018 incident, has been charged.

The 52-year-old is due before Warrington magistrates on Wednesday.

The IOPC said the man was injured in the station's custody suite on the evening of 16 December 2018, following his arrest.

A spokeswoman said the he later made a complaint "about the force used on him", which was referred to the IOPC in January 2019.

She added that following the IOPC investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service made the decision to charge Sgt Jordan with a assault occasioning actual bodily harm in May.