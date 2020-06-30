Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Andre Wisdom featured in Derby County's 2-1 win over Reading on Saturday

A footballer who was stabbed in a robbery was attacked by four masked men who stole his designer watch, police have said.

Derby County defender Andre Wisdom, 27, was visiting family in Liverpool when he was stabbed in the head and buttocks early on Sunday.

His injuries are not "thought to be life-threatening" and the former Liverpool player is a stable condition.

Detectives have appealed for dashcam footage of the "unprovoked assault".

Merseyside Police said Wisdom was walking in Beaumont Street in the Toxteth area of the city at about 04:30 BST when he was assaulted.

Derby County fans have raised more than £4,000 towards a flag they hope to display at the Championship club's Pride Park ground.

Kyle Guest said he and fellow supporters wanted "to show him our support as a club".

The player joined Liverpool in 2012 and made 14 appearances before leaving for Derby in 2017.

