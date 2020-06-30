Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The line would run from St John's Beacon (highlighted right) to Central Library (highlighted left)

Councillors in Liverpool have approved plans for a £5m aerial zip wire, despite fears it could lead to the "Disneyfication" of the city centre.

Zip World's 400m (1,312ft) line will see an aerial wire run from St John's Beacon to Liverpool Central Library.

Some councillors tried to oppose the attraction, saying the noise would be disrespectful near war memorials.

But owner Sean Taylor said he would be open to shutting the ride at times when services are taking place.

He said the attraction - the UK’s first urban zip wire - will bring up to 40 jobs to the city, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

It will run from the top of St John's Beacon over St George's Place, St John's Gardens and William Brown Street before touching down on the roof of the library.

Image copyright Zip World Image caption Zip World runs three zip line attractions in North Wales

Numerous memorials, including those to Hillsborough victims and the war dead sit nearby and St John's Gardens hosts a number of memorial events throughout the year.

Mr Taylor said the zip wire would not operate on Hillsborough Memorial Day, Armistice Day, Remembrance Day and Christmas Day and said he would be open to shutting the ride at times when other services took place in the gardens.

Speaking on behalf of the company at the virtual planning committee meeting, Rob Burns said the effect of noise from the wire would not be disruptive to people in St John's Gardens.

But city centre councillor Nick Small said people use the gardens "to get some peace and quiet".

"It represents a fundamental change to have an adventure attraction, no matter how well run, because people are going to make noise," he added.

Lib Dem leader Richard Kemp said he would continue to fight against the attraction, which could open in 2021.