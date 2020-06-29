Image copyright Simon Jones Image caption The pair were stranded in "dangerous" conditions on Fort Perch Rock in New Brighton

Two people were rescued by lifeboat after they got cut off by the tide.

The pair, one of whom could not swim, were stranded in "dangerous" conditions on Fort Perch Rock in New Brighton, Wirral, on Sunday afternoon.

One member of the volunteer lifeboat crew dived into the water to swim back with the pair, who kept going under water due to the swell.

They were brought ashore and taken to hospital, and treated for shock, minor cuts and mild hypothermia.

New Brighton RNLI said the people stranded had only been wearing shorts and T-shirts and crews had been unsure if they would be able to reach them due to the large swell.

Image copyright Simon Jones Image caption Two people got cut off by the tide in Wirral

Operations manager Ian Thornton said: "This was a fantastic team effort in dangerous and unpredictable conditions.

"Although conditions may look good initially, they can change quickly.

"We urge people to be aware of their surroundings and to check local tide times.

"Had it not been for the bravery and quick thinking of the volunteer crew, this could have ended very differently."