Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liverpool has won the club's first Premier League title

Outside Anfield on Friday families replaced the raucous crowds who celebrated Liverpool's Premier League victory the night before.

Drivers tooted their horns as they passed the club's stadium while street cleaners worked in the rain after Thursday night's party.

One supporter, Carla McGivern, 47, said: "I'm just so proud. It took me by surprise how emotional I was."

And Jessica Woods said she had come with her family "for the memories".

Police continue to advise people not to gather outside the stadium due to coronavirus restrictions, but said those who did attend on Thursday night were mostly "good natured".

Image caption Steven Mylchreest said coming to the ground to celebrate with his son was "a rite of passage"

Steven Mylchreest, 35, from West Derby, said he wanted to share a "father and son moment" with his seven-year-old boy Theo.

"It's been an amazing few days. I've come here today as my dad always did the same for me," he said.

"It's a rite of passage and part of the club's culture."

Theo said he could not contain his excitement when his dad woke up him up to tell him the good news.

"I shouted 'up the reds'," he said, describing the moment he learned Liverpool had sealed their first English league title since 1990.

"I'm feeling awesome."

Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption A council clean-up is under way after large crowds gathered outside Anfield on Thursday night

The Williams' family said their "deafening cheers and screams" could be heard by their neighbours on Thursday night.

"It's been 30 years. I can't believe it," said Adrian Williams.

"Put it this way, the champagne was in the fridge ready and it came right out," said his wife Amanda.

They made the trip to Anfield with their sons Jonah, 10, and Lucas, 14.

Jessica Woods, 28, from Kirkby, brought her boys Alex, seven, and Jacob, two.

"It's just for the memories and to feel a part of it," she said.

Image caption The Williams family said "deafening cheers" could be heard from their house after the win

Rob Griffiths, 30, who was celebrating with his mother Gail, said: "It's unbelievable. Amazing. I'm still in shock."

Outside Anfield, Mr Griffith's grandfather has a brick engraved with his name.

His mother said: "It's emotional. I can't put it into words. We popped open the champagne yesterday."

Image caption Rob Griffiths and his mother Gail said they popped open champagne to celebrate

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar, who played for Liverpool's 1989-90 league-winning side, urged fans to continue to celebrate responsibly and "stay safe".

He said: "We have to wait for the safest time for us to celebrate. Please stay at home, be safe and we will all be champions together."

Merseyside Police also urged people to "do the right thing" and celebrate "safely with members of your household and in your social bubble".

Liverpool City Council have said there will be a parade to mark the title victory but warned a final date could only be decided once the spread of coronavirus is under control.

