Jubilant Liverpool FC fans descended on the streets outside Anfield and in the city centre in their thousands to celebrate winning the Premier League.

Supporters gathered throughout the city to mark the occasion with singing, dancing and fireworks.

Chelsea's 2-1 win against Manchester City on Thursday evening handed the Reds their first Premier League title.

Fans rushed to Anfield as well as congregating outside the city's Bombed Out Church.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Thousands of fans rushed to the club's Anfield ground to celebrate

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jurgen Klopp was actually celebrating with his players in a hotel

Image copyright EPA Image caption Many supporters wore masks and some lit flares

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption While others were singing and dancing into the night

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Chelsea's victory over Manchester City handed Liverpool the title

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The club had not won a top-flight title for 30 years

Image copyright Reuters Image caption One fan climbed on to the Bill Shankly statue

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jordan Henderson will be getting his hands on this soon

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Roads were understandably closed around Anfield

