Thousands of Liverpool fans have gathered at Anfield to celebrate the club's first Premier League title.

Supporters set off flares and fireworks after Chelsea's 2-1 win against Manchester City gave the Reds their first league title in 30 years.

Within half an hour of the result, about 2,000 fans had gathered outside the stadium with some celebrating above the players' entrance.

Many of the fans that congregated at the club's ground wore face masks.

Cars also gathered outside Anfield, with some beeping horns as they passed.

Liverpool's last top-flight league title came in 1989-90, when Sir Kenny Dalglish led them to victory.

Earlier on Thursday, fans were urged by the city's metro mayor to be the "best 'stay at home' fans in the world" to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Steve Rotheram said the "amazing season" can have "the celebration it deserves" when it is safe to do so.

But after the title was sealed, Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden tweeted that he hoped fans "have a great night and stay safe".

