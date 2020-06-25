Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Reds will cinch their first league title in 30 years if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea later

Liverpool FC fans are urged not to congregate for celebrations if the club seals its first Premier League title, amid public health concerns.

The Reds will clinch their first league title in 30 years if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea later.

In such an event, fans are urged by the city's metro mayor to be the "best 'stay at home' fans in the world".

Steve Rotheram said the "amazing season" can have "the celebration it deserves" when it is safe to do so.

Joe Blott, chairman of supporters' group Spirit of Shankly, said it had worked with the football club, police and council on a message that focuses on the safety of the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Fans have been brilliant in heeding these joint messages," he said.

"In doing so they are helping to protect the lives of fellow supporters, so that they can build on the magnificent fan-led community response to the pandemic at this time."

Forward Mohamed Salah scored as the Reds beat Crystal Palace 4-0 on Wednesday - a result that leaves them two points away from winning the Premier League.

He believes now is the right time for Liverpool to end their 30-year wait for a top-flight English title.

The club's last top-flight league title, their 18th, came in 1989-90, when Sir Kenny Dalglish led them to victory.

