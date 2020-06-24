Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Ryan Abbott had been drinking and taking drugs on the night of the attack, the court heard

A jealous boyfriend who attacked his partner with a kitchen knife before going on a "rampage" in nearby streets with a machete has been jailed.

Ryan Abbott stabbed Chelsea Morris in the back during a row at their home in Widnes, Cheshire, on 15 March, Liverpool Crown Court heard.

He then fled, jumping into gardens and smashing windows as frightened neighbours rang the police for help.

The 28-year-old, of Andrew Close, Widnes, was jailed for four years.

He admitted wounding Ms Morris, five offences of criminal damage, affray, possessing a knife and racially aggravated public disorder.

The court heard Abbott caused almost £3,000 worth of damage to houses and cars during the "rampage" before police arrived.

He lay on the ground, demanding that officers "take me to the hossie", but then continued to be disruptive, leading police to warn him they may have to use a Taser.

Prosecuting, Brian Treadwell said Abbott "threw a training shoe at a police officer and spat at another, but was eventually handcuffed".

He added that the 28-year-old was also racially abusive to a black female officer.

'Shouted in shock'

Mr Treadwell said it all happened after Abbott became jealous and progressively angry with his partner of three years.

He said Abbott took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Ms Morris to the back, causing her to shout "in shock".

Trying to shield herself, which saw her suffer a cut to her finger, she pleaded with him to let her leave, the court heard.

Mr Treadwell said she "felt like a hostage", only being able to seek help at her friend's home after Abbott took a machete and left.

She was treated at Whiston Hospital for facial bruising, a stab wound near her spine and the cut to her finger.

Defending, Keith Jones said the attack and aftermath were "largely as a result of the influence of drink and drugs".

He said Abbott, who had depression and anxiety, accepted it was a nasty incident which had significantly disturbed the community.

Sentencing the 28-year-old, Judge Anil Murray also imposed a five-year restraining order to keep away from Ms Morris and her home.