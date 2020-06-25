Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police have broken up large groups on Formby beach

Merseyside Police are cracking down on large groups of people gathering on Formby beach.

It follows reports they broke up groups who were ignoring social distancing rules on Wednesday.

Officers have now put a dispersal zone in place until Friday afternoon.

The order allows police to force anyone to leave the area for 48 hours if they suspect they are likely to cause crime, nuisance or anti-social behaviour.

Insp Graham Fisher said: "We're aware of the significant impact that anti-social behaviour can have on individuals and communities, and we will be targeting people we suspect of being involved in this type of behaviour in the area.

"We would like to thank the vast majority of you who are adhering to social distancing measures and protecting the wider community."

The car park at the beach, which was closed during lockdown, reopened on 13 May.

The area has seen a high number of visitors and the beach was left an" absolute disgrace" due to littering at the beginning of June.

