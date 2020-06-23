Image caption An officer fell and hit is head on a wall whilst chasing a teenager riding a stolen electric bike, police said

A police officer suffered a serious head injury while chasing a teenager suspected of riding a stolen electric bike, Merseyside Police said.

It happened in the Anfield area of Liverpool at about 20:45 BST on Monday night, said a spokesman.

The officer was running when he fell and hit his head on a wall. He is being treated in hospital.

A 16-year-old male is being held on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft, and possession of Class B drugs.

Image caption Forensic and CCTV inquiries are ongoing police have appealed for to anyone with to contact them

The accident happened after officers on patrol spotted a teenager riding a suspected stolen electric bike close to the junction of Priory Road and Utting Avenue.

Despite one of the officers being seriously injured in a fall, he carried on and helped to detain the suspect, said police.

A police cordon was put in place and sniffer dogs used to search the area. A bike found dumped in an alleyway was inspected by forensic teams.

A 14 year-old girl was also arrested on suspicion of theft.

An inquiry is under way into how the police officer fell and anyone with information is asked to contact police.