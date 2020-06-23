Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Bags of cash were uncovered in Monday's searches at homes across the city

Police raids at four homes in Liverpool uncovered more than £1m in cash, a haul of Class A drugs and designers shoes.

Three men aged 35, 38 and 40 and a 33-year-old woman were arrested during the searches on Monday.

Officers also found Rolex watches, a diamond ring and other designer items.

The raids took place across Aigburth, West Derby, Vauxhall and Anfield with the suspects held on suspicion of a variety of crimes including drugs offences and money laundering.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Class A drugs were confiscated from several homes

The drugs discovered had a street value of more than £20,000, police said.

About £8,000 in cash was found and some 50 pairs of shoes, some of which were worth £800.

Det Ch Supt Steve Richardson said: "Criminals involved in the supply and distribution of controlled drugs don't care about the impact that their illicit trade has on decent members of the public, all they care about is the money they can make.

"They think they are untouchable and they live a lifestyle that is beyond their means.

"Our message is that you cannot escape justice and we will do everything within our power to disrupt organised crime groups."