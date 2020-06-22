Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The chicks were cared for at Stapeley Grange before being released into the wild

Rehoming six kestrel chicks in "foster parent" nests after they were orphaned when their mother broke a wing is the "perfect outcome", a charity has said.

The RSPCA said the birds were rescued from Saughall Massie, Wirral after a local monitoring a nest box noticed the mother bird "was unable to fly".

A spokeswoman said the family were taken to a wildlife centre at Nantwich, but the mother had to be put to sleep.

However, the chicks were strong enough to be rehomed in other kestrel nests.

The spokeswoman said it was not known how the kestrel came to have three wing fractures, but "sadly, the decision was made to put her to sleep to end her suffering".

She said the chicks' father was understood to have left the area before the bird was injured.

Lee Stewart, centre manager at Stapeley Grange, said his team had to feed the chicks four times a day for five days before new homes for them were found at the weekend.

He said the charity always tried to get orphaned kestrels back into the area they came from and "into a wild kestrel nests where there are chicks of a similar age".

"Timing has to be perfect and on this occasion, everything seemed to fall into place," he added.

"This is a perfect outcome for our orphans, who will now be reared by wild foster parents."

