Image caption Headteachers have been told they can open to more pupils if they have the 'capacity to do so safely'

Primary schools in Liverpool have been told they can re-open to more children after the city's mayor said he is "confident it's safe".

Joe Anderson said plans are now in place for a phased return of pupils who are not the children of key workers.

Headteachers have been advised they can start admitting children providing they have the "capacity to do so safely".

Liverpool's Director of Public Health Matt Ashton said he is "fully supportive" of the decision.

Schools have only been open to the children of key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, Joe Anderson said he would resist reopening the city's schools following the government's plan to restart schooling in England from 1 June.

But earlier, he said the situation had changed and the Covid-19 infection rate "is down in Liverpool to around 20 per week".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joe Anderson told parents not expect schools to open fully until 'late autumn'.

He said: "I am now confident that it's safe for our children now to have a phased return, and schools will be in touch with parents about their plans and which year groups they are able to take in.

"Parents will be informed about what safety and distancing measures are in place by their school to manage the safety of their children, and it is then up to them to decide whether to send their child.

"We want to be absolutely clear with parents that there is no pressure on them to do so if they have concerns."

He said parents would not be penalised for keeping children at home and warned them not to expect schools "to open fully until late autumn".

Exactly when different year groups will return "vary from school to school" and only after a "thorough risk assessment".

Public health director Matt Ashton said: "I am fully supportive of this position, given the lower levels of infections we are now seeing, the low risk to children of COVID-19 and the strong partnership work on phased returns and risk assessment on a school-by-school basis."