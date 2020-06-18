Image copyright David Farley Image caption Emily Farley and her family hope their decorations "bring some cheer"

A widow has turned her home into a Liverpool FC shrine in memory of her late husband.

Ahead of the Premier League restarting following the coronavirus lockdown, Emily Farley, 65, has decked her house in red as a way of remembering him.

Emily said she was "heartbroken" that lifelong Kopite David, who died last year aged 73, would not see Liverpool win their first Premier League title.

"We wanted to bring some cheer" and to "make David proud", Emily explained.

While her Prince Edwin Street home may officially be in the Everton area of the city, it is nigh-on impossible to find a trace of Everton FC blue.

Flags, banners and even player cut-outs dominate the road.

Image copyright David Farley Image caption Emily says her children and grandchildren want to do the "best they can" to make David and Liverpool proud

David was born in a house opposite the Reds' Anfield Stadium and his love for the club never waned.

The couple's sons - David and John - said they wanted to do "the best they could" to make their dad and club proud.

"He would have been made up Liverpool made it so far [towards winning their first league title since 1990] so we wanted to bring some cheer," Emily said.

"I'll be belting out 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," she promised, looking ahead to the rest of the season.

Liverpool's first game will be against Everton on Sunday at Goodison Park.

Jurgen Klopp's men are 22 points clear of nearest rivals Manchester City, and need a maximum of six points from their remaining nine games to seal the title.

Image copyright David Farley Image caption The house is covered in Liverpool-themed player cut-outs, lights, posters and flags