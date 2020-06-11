Image caption Roger Phillips joined BBC Radio Merseyside in 1978

Veteran BBC Radio Merseyside presenter Roger Phillips has announced his retirement from the lunchtime phone-in, 42 years after joining the station.

Mr Phillips, who began presenting at the station in 1978, will record his final programme on 28 August.

He told listeners he had been "missing out on my grandson, not being able to see as much of him as I wish".

Andrew Bowman, editor of BBC Radio Merseyside, said "his decision to retire leaves a big hole".

"Roger has been at the heart of BBC Radio Merseyside for decades," he added.

"He's been a wonderful presenter, journalist and ambassador for the radio station and the region that Roger is so passionate about."

Pauline McAdam, assistant editor of BBC Radio Merseyside, added: "He is the face and voice of some of the city's biggest moments of celebration or commemoration.

"We'll all miss him but know he's going to love his new adventures as a granddad. Maybe this time he'll get a word in edgeways."

The broadcaster has won many awards during his career and was granted Liverpool's highest accolade - Citizen of Honour - in 2017.

While Mr Phillips is set to step down from show, he said he is not leaving his radio "family".

"I shall still be around. I'm going to do bits and pieces once Covid-19 is over," he added.