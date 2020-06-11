Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Gorvett was jailed for two years and four months for burglary

A "truly deplorable" burglar who stole iPads from a school that were meant to be used by key workers' children during the Covid-19 lockdown has been jailed.

Steven Gorvett, 42, admitted stealing the tablets from Beamont Primary School in Warrington, Cheshire on 9 April.

The iPads had been earmarked for children who would not otherwise have access to online learning, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Gorvett was jailed for two years and four months for burglary.

He broke into the school by climbing on scaffolding and smashing a window with a crow bar, the CPS said.

Another man who had been with Gorvett fled when the school's alarm went off.

Gorvett escaped with the tablets in his backpack.

When he discovered the devices were indelibly marked, the CPS said he dumped them.

He was captured through his DNA after leaving a trail of blood in the school office.

'Shock'

Mike Stephenson, of CPS Mersey Cheshire, said staff and pupils were "presumably already under pressure to work through extraordinary circumstances" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"To then have to face the loss of key equipment and the shock of seeing their school broken into is a further strain in an already difficult situation," he added.

Det Con Vicky Hancox, of Cheshire Police, said targeting a school during the pandemic was "truly deplorable".

"This crime not only affected the pupils but also impacted the hard-working staff who have been continuing to provide an education for these children in the most difficult of circumstances."