Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Joseph McKeever was found dead in a burnt-out car in Liverpool in June 2017

A man has denied the murdering another man who was found dead in a burnt-out car three years ago.

Joseph McKeever's body was discovered in Whitehaven Road in the Everton area of Liverpool on 15 June 2017.

Lee Knox, who was arrested in Belfast, denied murdering the 54-year-old at a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Mr Knox, 42, of Canal View, Liverpool, was remanded in custody ahead of a trial date set for 14 September at the same court.

The suspect was arrested in Belfast on 25 April after a joint operation by Merseyside Police and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.