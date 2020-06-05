Image copyright Family tribute Image caption The inspector was involved in a crash with a Ford Transit Tipper while cycling with friends

A police inspector who died after a crash while he was cycling has been described an "officer and a gentleman".

Merseyside Police officer Graeme Rooney, 51, was cycling in Altcar, Lancashire, when he was involved in a crash with a van on Tuesday.

Lancashire Police said he died shortly after arriving at Aintree Hospital.

Paying tribute, Chief Constable Andy Cooke said his team was "devastated" by the loss of Mr Rooney, who had been given a superintendent's commendation.

'Sadly missed'

Mr Rooney was involved in a crash with a Ford Transit Tipper shortly after 20:00 BST on Tuesday while he was cycling with friends.

Mr Cooke said: "The phrase an officer and a gentleman... sums Graeme up perfectly".

"He was a proud family man and a committed and professional officer who just got on with the job."

He said Mr Rooney, who served the force for 27 years, was a "Merseyside Police officer through and through" and "loved working the football and big events". He said he had recently joined the negotiator team.

Mr Rooney had been an inspector at Walton Lane police station, and his team there were "devastated".

Mr Cooke added: "The greatest thing we can do in his memory is to harness the compassion and dedication he showed for community policing... and use it ourselves on a daily basis."

He said the father-of-two had received a Superintendent's Commendation for professionalism, initiative and courage following the arrest and conviction of a man with a loaded firearm.

In a statement, his family said: "Graeme was much loved by his wife and children, extended family friends and colleagues. He will be sadly missed by all."

Lancashire Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash in Causeway Lane to contact them.

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Jane Kennedy said she was "incredibly sorry" to hear about the death of Mr Rooney, adding she "very much admired his professionalism and genuine care he had for communities".