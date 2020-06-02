Image copyright Liverpool Echo Image caption Ms Hinnigan became one of Joe Anderson's three deputy mayors in 2018

Liverpool's deputy mayor has been suspended for two months for breaching lockdown rules after a gathering in her garden.

Mayor Joe Anderson said Lynnie Hinnigan had apologised after an investigation by the local Labour Party into the apparent birthday get-together.

Mr Anderson said: "We all should stick by the rules."

Ms Hinnigan previously told the media that people attending only dropped off presents and she stayed away from them.

The inquiry was launched after footage emerged showing a get-together involving about 12 people in the garden of Ms Hinnigan, which is decorated with balloons and bunting.

Ms Hinnigan had tweeted about it being her birthday.

Cllrs Kushner and Hinnigan have been suspended from their cabinet positions for 2months for breaking lockdown rules. I apologise for this situation and expect all of us in L'pool to be considerate of how our actions as we come out of lockdown will affect others #BeKind #staysafe pic.twitter.com/Prkgcfm23i — Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) June 2, 2020

She had previously told the Liverpool Echo that her daughter had secretly arranged a celebration that involved family and friends dropping off presents.

The Labour Party inquiry also looked at allegations that Councillor Barry Kushner, the cabinet Member for children's services, held a gathering on land near his home on 9 May.

'Be considerate'

A statement from Mr Anderson, who is shielding at home due to health issues, said the investigation found both cabinet members had "breached" Covid-19 guidelines.

"I apologise for this situation and expect all of us in Liverpool to be considerate of how our actions as we come out of lockdown will affect others," the mayor said in a tweet.

Mr Kushner was suspended for two months last week.

Both councillors - who were "suspended from their cabinet positions" - have been contacted for a comment.