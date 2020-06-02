Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption The burglars even emptied the man's fridge, his local councillor said

Two "despicable" burglars broke into the home of an elderly man and stole the food from his kitchen.

The victim, aged in his 80s, had a knife held to his neck throughout the ordeal in Liverpool, local councillor Gerard Woodhouse said.

Police said the man was unharmed but left "extremely distressed" by the attack on Saturday morning in Earl Road, Kensington.

The thieves also stole documents, clothes and medication.

Mr Woodhouse said the man uses a walking frame and has serious health conditions.

"He had no money so they took all of his food. Words fail me," the councillor said.

"He had a packet of opened biscuits on his table which they stole, and then they took all the food he had. They even emptied his fridge.

"They held a knife to his neck. I just can't believe it. I see a lot of things as a councillor but this is one of the worst."

Mr Woodhouse said the food was later replaced by volunteers from the nearby L6 community centre.

Det Insp Jennie Beck described he burglary as "despicable" and urged anyone with information to come forward.