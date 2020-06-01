Image copyright Google Image caption Service spokesman Mark Thomas said the man's death was "a tragic accident"

A man has died in a fire at a flat which firefighters believe was started by a discarded cigarette.

Emergency services were called to the Patricia Court flat on Albion Street in St Helens at about 12:50 BST on Sunday.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said the man was rescued from the building, but despite the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spokesman Mark Thomas said the fire was thought to have started by a cigarette in the living room.

The service's group manager for prevention added that it was "a tragic accident" that "could have been avoided".

"Smoking remains the biggest killer in accidental fires in the home nationally," he said.

"If you do smoke, please make sure you do so safely."

He also urged people to ensure they had working smoke alarms and to plan potential escape routes free from obstacles or clutter.