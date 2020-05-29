Missing Liverpool teenagers found after nine-day search
- 29 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two teenagers who went missing from Liverpool for more than a week have been found.
Andrew O'Brien, 14, was last seen at home on the night of 20 May while Elliot Ryan, 15, was reported missing the next day.
It was believed the teenagers might have travelled to Cornwall together, Merseyside Police said.
The force said the pair had since been found "safe and well" but declined to say where they were discovered.
No further details were released but officers thanked the public for their help.