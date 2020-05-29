Image copyright Wirral Coastguard Image caption The coastguard were called out six times in four hours on Thursday

People have been warned to "keep a close eye" on loved ones after children in a dinghy and a family on a sand-bank had to be rescued on one of Wirral Coastguard's "busiest days".

Officers was called out six times in just over four hours to incidents along the coast on Thursday.

The service also rescued 12 people near Leasowe Lighthouse and warned about 70 people about the tide near West Kirkby.

Station officer Michael Buratti advised a check of tide times before visiting.

A spokesman for the service said officers and RNLI crews were first called out at about 11:45 BST to North Bank, New Brighton, where "several people" were in danger of being cut off by the incoming tide.

Two people had to be helped off the sandbank "with water up to their knees", he added.

'Check tides times'

A number of people were then in danger of being cut off at Leasowe Lighthouse, which meant crews had to rescue 12 people, including a family of four with two children.

Officers then rescued four children in an inflatable dinghy, before, at about 15:00 BST, rescuing four people from the incoming tide near West Kirby and warning approximately 70 people about the imminent danger.

The spokesman said other call-outs included looking for a missing child, who turned up safe, warning "erratic" jet ski drivers and being called to a "drifting dinghy" filled with birthday balloons.

Mr Buratti said it was "one of the busiest days we have seen on the coast in a long time".

"We would urge everyone who is visiting the coast to check tides times [and] keep a close eye on your family".

He added that people should also avoid using inflatables.

The busy period came three days after 25 people had to be rescued from the Hilbre Islands, which lie off the Wirral coast.