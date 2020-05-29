Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Lewis Turner and Anthony Morgan were jailed at Liverpool Crown Court

Two ringleaders of a drugs gang who enlisted their girlfriends and a grandmother to help run their criminal business have been jailed.

Lewis Turner, 25, of Warrington, employed "a serious level of violence" to "show others he wouldn't be messed with", Cheshire Police said.

At Liverpool Crown Court, he was jailed for six years and nine months after admitting drugs offences .

His "right-hand man" Anthony Morgan was sentenced to six years and two months.

'Big boss baby'

Their activity came to the attention of detectives after they bought large supplies of cocaine from another local drugs gang who were under police surveillance.

Cheshire Police said Turner is the nephew of Anthony Cullen, who was jailed last year for drugs and firearms offences.

The younger man had taken over the gang's cocaine supply when the previous members were sent to prison.

He referred to himself as "the big boss baby" and recruited his close friend and former customer Morgan as his sidekick, police said.

Turner's 21-year-old girlfriend Samantha Gerrard was in charge of the drugs debt list, officers said.

Morgan widened the organised crime group to include his grandmother Julie Morgan, his girlfriend Maria Beeby and her older sister Katie Newton.

Morgan prepared, stored and supplied drugs on behalf of her grandson at her home on Windermere Avenue.

Beeby and Newton were caught in a drugs bust while delivering cocaine to a house on Armour Avenue.

Police seized a haul with a potential street value of £150,000, the force said.

Anthony Bond, Kayvon Allen and Paul Ratcliffe were also jailed for their involvement in the drugs ring.

The defendants were: