A 5G mast has been damaged in an arson attack only days after it was put up.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Mossley Hill, Liverpool, shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

People nearby reported hearing a "loud bang" and seeing flames and smoke coming from the base of the phone mast. Merseyside Fire Service said the fire was started deliberately.

Attacks on 5G phone masts have been fuelled by a conspiracy theory wrongly linking 5G and coronavirus.

Earlier this month, a 47-year-old man was told he faced a jail term after he pleaded guilty to an arson attack on a mast in Kirkby.