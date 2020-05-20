Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Aerial footage shows firefighters attempting to hose down the flames

A huge fire has broken out at a plastics recycling plant.

The blaze, on the Sankey Valley industrial estate in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, started just after 11:00 BST.

Aerial footage shows fire crews attempting to hose down the flames, which can be seen coming from the roof of the building.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said crews were working in "really challenging" weather conditions.

A major incident was declared as 20 fire engines were despatched to the blaze which involves a large quantity of plastic crates and a brick building.

A local caravan site was evacuated but there are no reports of any injuries.

Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Huge plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the scene

Local resident Marc Fisher, 23, who lives in the flats opposite, said he was alerted by neighbours to the blaze.

He said: "The smell was really bad and all I could see was black bellows of smoke.

"I could see the flames shooting up over the trees and burning the leaves.

Image copyright Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Local residents reported a "really bad smell" when the blaze started just after 11:00 BST

"There was also loads of smoke next to the bridge on the railway line as well, blowing towards Earlestown.

"I went out to film it and the police told us to keep back."

The fire, which is next to railway lines, is affecting rail services between Newton-le-Willows and Huyton and Earlestown and Warrington Bank Quay.

A number of road closures are also in place.