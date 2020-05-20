Fire at Newton-le-Willows recycling plant on hottest day of year
A huge fire has broken out at a plastics recycling plant.
The blaze, on the Sankey Valley industrial estate in Newton-le-Willows, Merseyside, started just after 11:00 BST.
Aerial footage shows fire crews attempting to hose down the flames, which can be seen coming from the roof of the building.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said crews were working in "really challenging" weather conditions.
A major incident was declared as 20 fire engines were despatched to the blaze which involves a large quantity of plastic crates and a brick building.
A local caravan site was evacuated but there are no reports of any injuries.
Local resident Marc Fisher, 23, who lives in the flats opposite, said he was alerted by neighbours to the blaze.
He said: "The smell was really bad and all I could see was black bellows of smoke.
"I could see the flames shooting up over the trees and burning the leaves.
"There was also loads of smoke next to the bridge on the railway line as well, blowing towards Earlestown.
"I went out to film it and the police told us to keep back."
The fire, which is next to railway lines, is affecting rail services between Newton-le-Willows and Huyton and Earlestown and Warrington Bank Quay.
A number of road closures are also in place.