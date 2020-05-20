Image caption Residents living in areas like Saltney near Chester can walk or cycle across the Welsh border

People in England who live near to the Welsh border can still cross into Wales, the government in Cardiff said.

Cheshire West residents had previously been warned to "remain in England" by police and councils due to additional coronavirus lockdown measures in Wales.

North Wales police commissioner Arfon Jones admitted guidance was "confused".

His force, together with Cheshire West & Chester Council, have clarified that "essential shopping trips or daily exercise" over the border are allowed.

A Welsh government spokesperson told the BBC: "Communities on the border can carry out exercise local to them."

But a spokesperson went on warn: "Travelling a significant distance into or within Wales for exercise is not permitted."

In a joint statement with council leaders in Flintshire and Wrexham issued on Tuesday, Cheshire West & Chester Council leader Louise Gittins said: "Our residents should not be travelling over the border into Wales at this moment, and not until the restrictions have been lifted by the Welsh Government.

"We ask our residents to remain in England."

In the same statement, North Wales Police Assistant Chief Constable Nigel Harrison said: "Travelling into Wales for exercise or without a reasonable excuse is not permitted."

Coronavirus regulations in Wales state that exercise must start and end at home.

Since 13 May, people in England have been permitted to travel anywhere in the country for exercise, so long as they maintain social distancing.

Before the U-turn, Farndon borough councillor Paul Roberts, who lives 50 metres from the Welsh border, said the restrictions were "absolutely crazy".

"I have taken my daily exercise sometimes in England and sometimes in Wales and everyone has behaved entirely responsibly on both sides of the border," he added.

Mr Jones acknowledged that "the guidance has been a bit mixed and a bit confused from both governments".