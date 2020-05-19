Image copyright Google Image caption The hotel is based in the former White Star ocean liner company's headquarters in Liverpool

A "luxurious" Liverpool hotel has been fined after hygiene inspectors found it to be "filthy and infested with mice".

Dead mice were found in the kitchens of the Titanic-themed 30 James Street hotel, with droppings found in frying pans, the city's council said.

The hotel, owned by Signature Living, was deemed an "imminent risk to health" and its kitchens forced to close.

The company admitted four charges of food hygiene breaches and was ordered to pay over £60,000 in fines and costs.

Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption Dead mice were found behind cooking equipment in the hotel's Grand Hall Kitchen

The hotel, described on its website as a "luxurious home away from home", is located in the former White Star Line's headquarters in the city and has two kitchens, the Grand Hall Kitchen and the Carpathia kitchen.

Inspectors attended in March 2018 following a complaint.

As well as dead mice behind cooking equipment and droppings on food preparation surfaces, they found a build-up of food debris and grease, which provided a food source for pests.

Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption Mouse droppings were found in a frying pan next to a cooker in the Carpathia kitchen

After being forced to close for a deep clean, officers revisited the hotel a week later and agreed it could reopen.

But a further unannounced inspection carried out in September 2018 found mouse droppings in a kitchen storeroom.

The hotel was ordered to pay a £34,000 fine plus £26,877 in costs at Liverpool Crown Court.

Councillor Sharon Connor said the hotels kitchens were "disgusting and shocking" and "not what anyone would expect to find in a prime city centre establishment like this".

She said "public safety is of paramount importance" and the fact owners had not acted on recommendations was "extremely disappointing."

Signature Living has been asked by the BBC to comment.