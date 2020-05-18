Liverpool

M56 death: Pedestrian struck by lorry on motorway

  • 18 May 2020
M56 in Cheshire Image copyright Bill Boaden/Geograph
Image caption The M56 near Runcorn was closed for about five hours

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a lorry on a motorway in Cheshire.

The eastbound carriageway of the M56, near Runcorn, was closed between junctions 12 and 14 for about five hours after the incident at 05.30 BST.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the HGV was not injured, Cheshire Constabulary said.

The force said it was investigating the incident and the driver was assisting officers with their inquiries.

Related Topics