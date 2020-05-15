Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Unlicensed and uninsured Alex Lloyd caused death and serious injury by dangerous driving

An uninsured and unlicensed driver whose passenger died in a head-on crash with a taxi has been jailed.

The Ford Fiesta driven by Alex Lloyd, 26, hit a Ford S-Max private hire cab on Princess Drive in West Derby last June, Merseyside Police said.

Paul Hayes, 25, was killed and his 19-year-old girlfriend Lauren, also a passenger, was seriously injured.

Lloyd, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving, was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison.

Lloyd, of Lawson Walk, West Derby also pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured and unlicensed, and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Paul Hayes was "loved by everyone who met him", said his family

Two men travelling in the taxi, aged 34 and 66, were treated at the scene for injuries.

Sergeant Mike Clarey from Merseyside Police said: "There are no winners in this case. A young man has lost his life, a young woman has suffered serious injury, and now Lloyd's actions that day have led to the loss of his liberty.

"Although no sentence, however long, can ever bring Paul back, I hope it gives his family some sense of closure and allows them to now focus on the love and happiness Paul brought them in life."

The surname of Mr Hayes' girlfriend was not released by Merseyside Police.