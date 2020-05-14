Image copyright United Utilities Image caption John Paul Rossiter and his mother Sue Rossiter were helped by repair workers to bury the ashes

A man has found an unusual way to remember his late father - by burying some of his ashes by a burst water pipe near his favourite building.

John Paul Rossiter was inspired after seeing repair works being done on the pipe opposite the Grade II-listed former bank in Old Swan, Liverpool.

He approached the United Utilities workers, who thought the idea was "just mad" but were willing to help.

The ashes were buried alongside a photo of Mr Rossiter and his father.

Image copyright United Utilities Image caption A picture of John Paul Rossiter and his father was buried along with the ashes

Mr Rossiter, 39, from Old Swan, said his father, also called John Paul Rossiter, was a roofer and frequently worked on the roof of the building.

“I think about my dad a lot when I see the building and when the recent burst water main created a gigantic hole right outside the building, I thought it would be fantastic if I could place some of my dad’s ashes right up close to the building he loved," he said.

Image copyright United Utilities Image caption Mr Rossiter's father was a roofer and often worked on the Grade II-listed former bank in Old Swan

United Utilities site manager Paul Williams said he initially thought he was being "wound up" by the request but agreed to help.

"When I saw the emotion welling up in John’s eye, I knew it was genuine," Mr Williams said. "In fact, I think I must have got a bit of grit in my own eye."

Image copyright United Utilities Image caption Work was being carried out on a burst water pipe opposite the former bank building

With the help of Mr Rossiter's mother, Sue Rossiter, they buried the box containing the ashes and the photo behind the water pipe.

Mrs Rossiter said her husband would have "absolutely loved" the unusual choice of burial.