Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joe Anderson said the council had "a safeguarding responsibility" to children and staff

Liverpool's mayor will "resist allowing schools to reopen in June" unless the city's coronavirus infection rate had dropped.

Responding to government plans to restart schooling on 1 June, Joe Anderson told BBC Newsnight he would not "take risks with children's lives".

The government is planning a phased return beginning with pupils in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6.

Teaching unions want the government to "step back" from the plan.

As of 13 May, Liverpool has had 1,515 confirmed cases of infection, equivalent to 306 in every 100,000 people according to government data, while as of 1 May 448 people had died with Covid-19.

Mr Anderson said in a tweet that while education was "vital... it does not come before the health and safety of our children and staff".

Speaking on Wednesday evening, he said if "our levels of coronavirus infection are higher than anywhere else, then I'm not about to take risks with children's lives or with staff and teaching professionals' lives".

He added that the city council would resist reopening until it was "convinced it's safe for children to return to school, that we will allow it, because we have a safeguarding responsibility".

Skip Twitter post by @mayor_anderson Education is vital,however it does not come before the health&safety of our children & staff. We have responsibility for Safeguarding our children and so I will resist allowing schools to reopen in June. To do so risks our children’s and staff safety. — Joe Anderson (@mayor_anderson) May 13, 2020 Report

He has not clarified what level he would need the infection rate to be to back a return or if he was happy with the measures laid out by government for a return to be permitted.

The city council has also not clarified if any attempts to stop reopening would cover only local authority schools in the area or would include free schools and academies.

In neighbouring Knowsley the council said the "priority is for schools to reopen safely, rather than quickly or on any given day", but any decision was up to schools.

A spokeswoman added the authority would work with them "to assist planning and preparations".

Cabinet member for children's services Margaret Harvey said the council's "position is clear - schools will reopen when it is safe to do so".

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out how schools in England could begin to reopen, with the oldest and some of the youngest in primary school going back first.

These were the "first careful steps" and the timetable for reopening on 1 June would be delayed if necessary, he said.

The Department for Education has been approached for a response to Mr Anderson's comments.