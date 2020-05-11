Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Merseyside Police want to speak to this man about two incidents

Police have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to about racially aggravated incidents at a takeaway.

During the first incident, on North Hill Street in the Toxteth area of Liverpool on 22 April, a man is alleged to have threatened staff.

He returned on 2 May when he made physical threats before spitting on take-away workers.

"This sort of vile behaviour should not be tolerated by anyone in our community," said Merseyside Police.

"In the current climate where we are all on high alert, this is simply unacceptable," a police spokesman added.

"We want to speak to this man as we believe he could have crucial information in regards to these incidents."