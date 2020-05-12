Image copyright Google Image caption Brian Smith was pronounced dead at his home on Okehampton Road, Childwall

A former teacher killed himself in his shed, hours after failing to turn up to court to face historical child abuse charges, an inquest has heard.

Brian Smith, who was 80, did not attend Liverpool Crown Court on 27 January and was later found at his Childwall home.

He was accused of 14 indecent assaults and had already admitted four attacks on children between 1960 and 1989, Liverpool Coroner's Court was told.

Coroner Anita Bhardwaj recorded a conclusion of suicide.

The court heard that on arrest in 2019, Smith had told officers he wanted to take his own life but did not have the courage to go through with it.

The hearing was told that during a search of the 80-year-old's house on Okehampton Road, where he lived alone, police officers found a cross, photographs and an opened bible in his bedroom.

He was found hanged in the shed and pronounced dead at the scene.

No note had been left, apart from a list of contacts, the court heard.

Smith taught for several decades at a primary school in Tuebrook and was well-known on the amateur dramatics scene in Wirral.

In 1994, he was cleared of allegations of indecent assault after teaching colleagues gave evidence on his behalf.