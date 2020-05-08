Image copyright NHS Image caption Gerard Small has been reunited with his wife Lynn and his sons Jack and George

The first patient at Merseyside's Arrowe Park Hospital to test positive for coronavirus has returned home seven weeks after being admitted to hospital.

Gerard Small, 53, spent four weeks in intensive care where he was fully sedated and placed on a ventilator.

The father-of-two has now been reunited with his family, leaving hospital to a guard of honour by NHS staff.

"I got the shock of my life when I came out and everybody was lined up. It was an amazing feeling," he said.

Mr Small, from Prenton, Merseyside, was admitted to hospital on 14 March.

Image copyright NHS Image caption Gerard Small received a guard of honour as he left hospital with his wife

His family were unable to see him between 16 March and 13 April until one of the nurses set up a video call.

"He was unable to talk but did manage to wave his hand," said his wife Lynn, who feared her husband wouldn't make it.

"Our two sons were saying we needed to remain hopeful, but I had thoughts going through my head and started thinking how he wouldn't even be able to have a funeral."

Image copyright NHS Image caption The Everton FC fan celebrates the moment he leaves hospital with his sons

While in intensive care, a nurse placed a knitted crocheted heart on his pillow and one was posted to his wife.

"The idea was that when I came home the hearts would be reunited and they are now together on our mantelpiece," said Mr Small.

He was also presented with a cake with seven candles for each week he had been in hospital.

"All the staff were just fantastic. They saved my life," said Mr Small, who is now looking forward to celebrating his 30th wedding anniversary in August.