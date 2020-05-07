Image copyright Police handout Image caption Stephen Maguire was fatally shot on 16 March

Three men have been charged with murdering a man shot in a house while a six-year-old child was upstairs.

Stephen Maguire, 27, was fatally shot by four masked men in Guildford Road, Southport, on 16 March, police said.

Karl Corson, 27, of Columbine Close, Melling, Jack Higgins, 21, of Waresley Crescent, Fazakerley, and Ryan Smith, 21, of Colquitt Street, Liverpool, have been charged with his murder.

They are due before Liverpool and Knowsley magistrates on Friday.

The trio are also accused of two counts of kidnap, possession of a firearm and ammunition and robbery.